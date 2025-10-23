FG approves uniform prices for Renewed Hope Housing Units

John Alechenu



The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has announced uniform sale prices for housing units under its Renewed Hope Estate Programme nationwide.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Ministry’s Director, Press and Public Relations, Badamasi Haiba, in Abuja, on Thursday.

The housing units, which comprise one-, two-, and three-bedroom semi-detached bungalows, are part of the Ministry’s efforts to make homeownership more accessible and equitable for Nigerians.

According to Haiba, “The approved selling prices are: One-bedroom semi-detached bungalow: ₦8.5 million, Two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow: ₦11.5 million, and Three-bedroom semi-detached bungalow: ₦12.5 million

“The adoption of uniform selling prices aims to promote affordability, transparency, and fairness, ensuring that Nigerians across all regions have equal opportunities to benefit from the Renewed Hope Housing Programme.”

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, explained that priority in the allocation of the housing units will be given to low- and middle-income earners, civil servants at all levels of government, employees in the organised private sector with verifiable sources of income, and Nigerians in the Diaspora who wish to own homes in the country.

Shedding further light on the issue, the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, explained that several payment options have been provided to make the houses affordable and flexible.

These include outright (full) payment, mortgage, rent-to-own scheme, and installment payment plans.

The Ministry further announced that the sale of the completed housing units across the northern and southern regions will soon commence.

Applications can be made through the Renewed Hope Housing online portal at www.renewedhopehomes.fmhud.gov.ng or obtained from the Ministry’s headquarters and field offices nationwide.

Vanguard News