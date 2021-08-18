Madrid's Odegaard set for permanent Arsenal move

Odegaard celebrates his equalizer for Arsenal in their North-London derby clash with Tottenham Hotspur where the Gunners won 2-1 in the 2020-21 English Premier League season at the Emirates Stadium, London, England

By Temisan Amoye

Martin Odegaard is set for a permanent move to Arsenal after the Gunners agreed a deal worth around €40m with Real Madrid to bring the Norwegian playmaker to London.

Talks have been ongoing between Arsenal and Madrid, but the arrival of new manager Ancelotti and failure to agree a fee complicated negotiations, but recent reports revealed a deal was imminent, with highly reliable Spanish newspaper, Marca revealing yesterday that both clubs were sorting out minor details before making an official announcement.

Arsenal have been in the market for a creative midfielder to bolster its attack, having been linked with Leicester’s James Maddison, Barca’s Phillipe Coutinho but the Gunners hierarchy had their sights fixed on Odegaard who spent the 2nd half of last season on loan at Arsenal.

Football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, in a tweet revealed the details saying:

“Martin Ødegaard to Arsenal, here we go and deal confirmed! Permanent move – bit less than €40m to Real Madrid. Personal terms already agreed on five years contract. Flag of Norway #AFC

Edu and Arteta wanted Ødegaard as only priority since June, strategy was correct… and now, done deal.”

Odegaard made 14 appearances, scoring once and assisting twice in the Premier League.

The news has been greeted with optimism from Arsenal fans who have been desperate for the creative void left by the departure of Mesut Ozil to be filled with a quality player.

Odegaard burst into the scene, after making his debut as a 15-year old for Norwegian club Stromsgodset in 2014, going on to sign for Spanish giants Real Madrid in 2015, where he struggled for game time.

In order to gain regular playing time, the 22-year-old was loaned out to Heerenveen, Vitesse, Real Sociedad and Arsenal.

His arrival could help spark the misfiring Arsenal forwards who have struggled to make an impact, with the Gunners suffering a humiliating 2-0 defeat to Brentford on the opening day of the Premier League.

Odegaard is reported to have agreed terms to a five-year contract with the Gunners where he will be hoping a consistent run of games can help realise his potential and live up to expectations raised when he first emerged as one of Europe’s brightest prospects.

Vanguard News Nigeria