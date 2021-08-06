By Theodore Opara

THE Jaguar F-Pace sport utility vehicle unveiled by Coscharis Motors at its Awoyaya Lagos showroom on Wednesday might not be a complete Electric car.

But it could pass for the most fuel-efficient car in the country due to the advanced technology applied by Jaguar Land Rover in making the midsize SUV.

Ufuoma Umukoro, Deputy General Manager sales, Jaguar Land Rover brand in Nigeria, explained that the new F-Pace is equipped with what he described as mild-hybrid engine which brought the fuel consumption to the lowest level.

Ufuoma said the car is serviced only once in a year and the customer is also entitled to seven years free service and five years warranty.

He added that the mild hybrid technology used in the F-Pace is next to electric vehicle when it comes to fuel consumption, meaning that the company is itching towards providing Electric vehicles to Nigerians when the time is ripe.

Showcasing the unique selling propositions of the new Jaguar F-Pace to the media team, the deputy general manager, sales for the Jaguar Land Rover brand said “the new Jaguar F-Pace which comes in two modes S and R-Dynamic, delivers a tranquil sanctuary for you and your passengers.

“Premium materials, new colour ways and improved seat comfort are found throughout the all-new interior.”

The new F-Pace features an eight-speed automatic transmission with improved torque and acceleration, CO2 emissions are reduced to 170g/km with fuel economy now down to 7.3/100km. The transmission and dynamics systems have also benefitted from incremental tweaks.

Drivers can choose between full dynamic performance and maximizing fuel economy. Jaguar Drive Control performs gearshifts more quickly in Dynamic Mode and earlier up-shifts in Eco Mode. Rain, mud mode switches to more gentle progress in low grip conditions.

At the same time, F-Pace is now more comfortable and enjoyable to drive at a relaxed pace, without compromising its high-speed dynamics, further underlining the new model’s duality of purpose.

Ufuoma stated further that “for hassle-free repairs and replacements, customers can enjoy the reassurance of our standard five-year manufacturer’s warranty and five-year complimentary service, which is a first in the luxury segment”.

In his opening remarks the General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group, Abiona Babarinde said, “we are delighted as the exclusive representative of the Jaguar Land Rover brand in Nigeria over the years to once again introduce the All New Jaguar F-Pace into the Nigeria market at this point in time.

“The luxury performance SUV brings together award-winning design, Jaguar performance and intuitive technologies to make every journey feel extraordinary.

“Riding on the acceptance of the SUV variant of the Jaguar brand by Nigerians gives us lots of confidence that this new Jaguar F-Pace will equally do well like the previous models

“More importantly for Jaguar enthusiasts, Coscharis Motors aside from the unique after-sales deliverables that come with our sales offerings, this time around has come up with series of vehicle finance schemes in partnership with reputable finance institutions including our sister firm, Coscharis Mobility to ease the purchase of this luxury item without much of financial stress.

“This scheme guarantees ownership with as low as 10 percent to 30 percent down payment of the principal amount of the vehicle and you are god to go with your dream vehicle.”

The event was rounded up with a facility tour of the Jaguar Land Rover workshop where the after-sales team delivers the ‘peace of mind’ for customers in maintaining their favourite luxury automobiles.

The steering system is enhanced with a new electronic power-assistance system delivering greater immediacy, providing a heightened connection between the vehicle and driver.

Jaguar All-Wheel Drive with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics is a predictive all-wheel drive system. While others become active only after the car loses traction, our system pre-emptively shifts torque to the front wheels to maintain control and composure before grip is lost.

The seamless bonnet, deeper grille, new double ‘J’ blade signature headlights and wider vents all add to Jaguar F PACE’s dynamic stance and on-road presence.

The new integrated exhaust finishers compliment the redesigned rear bumper, further highlighting the purposeful stance.

With Active road noise cancellation, thanks to the innovative technology from audio experts Meridian Audio7; reduced levels of vibration, F PACE’s newly redesigned interior features Luxtec or leather wrapped surfaces offers an improved ride comfort.

Optional wireless device charging with phone signal booster lets you charge compatible smartphones without the need for wires or a charging dock. While in the car, your phone will use the vehicle’s antenna for improved signal and clearer calls.

Jaguar F-Pace has been built with driver assistance features that help make getting around town and parking easier, and driving on motorways more enjoyable. These technologies enhance your drive by helping to take the stress out of it.

Vanguard News Nigeria