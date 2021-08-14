Having featured in several comedy skits, Multi-talented actress cum comic act, Seyi Seun-Adebayo otherwise known as Asake Omo-Ologo have revealed that she look forward to taking major roles in movie productions to further showcase her artistic skills and values.

Asake disclosed this recently in a chat that despite her comedy skits involvement; the major plan is the big picture where she can exemplify her inborn talent and acting prowess in dissecting any given role.

Motivated by certain qualities of some actors; Asake disclosed that having watched few actors like Kenny George; her roles as an actor have richly informed her imagination such that she want to do better than them in role delivery.

Describing her love for acting, she said ‘Acting give me enormous pleasure. In acting am able to assume different personalities. I am flexible enough to assume different roles. I am also able to learn and unlearn to suit different requirements needed to be successful in acting’.