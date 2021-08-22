Ringitconnect, a Nigerian technology solutions supplier, has launched the WebCall system to address the issues of agent availability, call waiting, and call queuing, all of which lead to high abandonment rates in businesses.The service is toll-free, so users don’t have to pay for the call, and you don’t have to pay either.

WebCall allows website users to initiate a personal voice conversation with your company’s employees. Visitors can call for free from anywhere in the world and on any device (laptop, tablet, smartphone, etc.) without having to download any software.

WebCall reduces consumer annoyance by allowing customers to call businesses straight from the firm’s website toll-free from any device, allowing for maximum customer involvement.

RingitconnectWebCall, especially in the telecoms industry, demonstrates a digitally focused business in terms of products, services, innovation, and operational efficiency. It also has a feature that lets you route calls to the right people, systems, and devices within your organization.

“Customer frustration is heightened whenever they have to wait hours for answers to their concerns or assistance with any problems they may be experiencing,” Gideon Ikwe said, explaining some of the reasons for WebCall innovation.

With WebCall, any business can respond to and handle customer issues quickly and efficiently by embedding a call widget on their website, making it easier and faster for customers to communicate with their representatives.

Ikwe, speaking on Customer Retention Issues, noted that certain firms and organizations are having trouble keeping customers, and that these issues develop for a variety of reasons, including ineffective agents, the absence or lack of human touches in customer care or support delivery, and so on.

“Our WebCall solutions are built to address these concerns. These services provide features that can help you improve customer retention. WebCall, for example, allows you to examine call recordings, metrics, and data, which may be used to evaluate how staff perform during phone conversations and customer interactions. Furthermore, you can personalize the manner you deliver customer service or assistance,” he added.

He also mentioned reducing lead time, increasing prospect engagement, and boosting salesperson efficiency would all result from using webCall.