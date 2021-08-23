By Luminous Jannamike

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has asked the Federal Government to fix the security challenges bedeviling the nation or admit failure.

It said the perceived reluctance of the government to exercise the political will to arrest and bring to justice those behind banditry and terrorism in the country was causing the increasing bloodshed of innocent citizens.

The umbrella Christian body made the call through its General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, in a statement in Abuja, weekend.

The statement read: “The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria condemns the killing of about 22 people in Plateau State and calls on the President Muhammadu Buhari and his government to stop paying lip service to the unending killings in the country.

“Stopping killing of the innocent by the criminals cannot be done by mere issuing press statements and holding periodical meetings with the security chiefs by the president.

“Until the government shows the political will by arresting and bringing the culprits to book, the shedding of innocent blood will not cease.

“We charge the Federal Government to fix the security challenges or throw in the towel. The police and the military should be tasked to wake up to their responsibilities before these criminals turn the country into another Afghanistan.”

Vanguard News Nigeria