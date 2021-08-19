Buhari, Security Chiefs meet on insecurity

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari and heads of security chiefs are currently meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, over the security situation in the country.

At the meeting, the Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Lucky Irabor, and other security chiefs are expected to brief the President on recent developments associated with the security challenges facing the nation.

This is the first briefing from the Security Agencies to the President since he returned to Abuja last Friday after 18 days in London, during which he attended an education summit and did health checks.

It is expected that President Buhari will be updated on security developments while plans to bring a decisive end to the challenges will be formulated.

The security forces have in the past few weeks taken the battle more robustly to insurgents, bandits, and all other criminals troubling the country, and they are now surrendering in droves.

Others attending the security meeting include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno (rtd), the three Service chiefs and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, among other top security personnel.

Vanguard News Nigeria