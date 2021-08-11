By Emmanuel Okogba

It took Champions League winners, Chelsea 120 minutes and Kepa Arrizabalaga heroics in a penalty shoot-out to win their first UEFA Super Cup since 1998.

Chelsea’s last triumph in this winners play-off was a 1-0 over Real Madrid after victory in what was known as the UEFA Cup Winners Cup before it was renamed to UEFA Europa League. Uruguayan, Gus Poyet’s 83rd minute strike was the difference.

Chelsea began the final in Belfast the better side, going into the lead courtesy Hakim Ziyech in the 27th minute but took their foot of the pedal in the second half which allowed Villareal equalise and dragged the game into extra time and penalties.

Kepa, better than Edouard Mendy at saving spot-kicks came on and justified Thomas Tuchel’s decision by stopping two kicks that ensured Chelsea ran out 6-5 winners.

Chelsea’s last three attempt at the title ended in losses to a Radamel Falcao inspired Atletico Madrid in 2012, Bayern Munich and Liverpool via spot-kicks in 2013 and 2019 respectively.

The loss for Villareal also makes it the third time coach, Unai Emery has come out second best in the annual season opener fixture. As the head coach at Sevilla, he lost consecutive Super Cup finals to Real Madrid (2-0 in 2014) and Barcelona (5-4 on penalties in 2015).

Villareal qualified for the Super Cup contest by seeing off Manchester United 11-10 on penalties while Chelsea defeated Manchester City 1-0.

Vanguard News Nigeria