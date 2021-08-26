File photo.

Briefing newsmen in Abakaliki, Damian Okafor, National Youth Leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, who stated that Igbo youths were standing by the unanimous decision of the 17 southern governors made known to the general public through a communique on May 11, 2021 added that “anybody that is subscribing to open grazing in Igbo land is the core enemy of Igbo land and shall be treated as such.”



He said: “It is no longer news that many of us are living in pretense over a serious national issue that has kept Nigeria in a state of emergency. Nobody is free in this country again. And any country that is at war with its citizens is on a highway to destruction.



“Open grazing is an old practice of roaming ruminant animals in open fields, plains, and bushes in search of pasture or foliage. The system in the last few years has triggered conflicts between host communities and migrant herders, leading to several deaths in many states across the country.

“The southern governors have postulated that the incursion of armed herders, criminals, and bandits into the southern part of the country has presented a severe security challenge such that citizens are unable to live their normal lives.



“They, therefore, resolved “that open grazing of cattle be banned across Southern Nigeria; noting that development and population growth has put pressure on available land and increased the prospects of conflict between migrating herders and local populations in the south. Given this scenario, it becomes imperative to enforce the ban on open grazing in the south (including cattle movement to the south by foot).



“If Nigeria has adopted a Presidential system of government from America, why can’t it adopt ranching from the same America to enable us to live in peace? Do you know that open grazing is the source of insecurity that is ravaging the country as migrants from other countries smuggle arms through grazing routes without being checked? Does the federal government enjoy the massacre of her citizens? Do you know that open grazing has divided Nigeria more than the 1967 civil war?



“The Igbo youths stand by the unanimous decision of the 17 southern governors made known to the general public through a communique on May 11, 2021, resolving to ban open grazing of cattle in their states. We don’t want to lose more innocent lives in Igbo land. Enough of this carnage.



“Whoever (be it Senators, Rep Members, Assembly Speakers and others at large) that is subscribing to opening grazing in Igbo land should know that our 17 southern governors are not stupid to have defended their people through that resolve. That person should know that he/she is the core enemy of Igbo land and should be treated as such”.

