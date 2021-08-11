



By Precious Chukwudi

Pere has remained unsettled ever since Whitemoney voluntarily decided to cook and serve his fellow housemates.

He felt it was Whitemoney’s strategy to avoid being nominated for eviction.

After emerging as the new Head of ouse, Pere’s foremost agenda has been to stop Whitemoney from cooking for the house.

He started implementing his plans on Wednesday morning by not letting Whitemoney cook.

On Pere being antagonistic, White Money in a conversation with Jackie B and Jmk, said the new HoH feels threatened by him saying is not his fault to be creative.

He said;

“I said Pere was strategic and that’s what caused yesterday’s fight says Whitemoney.

“Hunt me for the game it is allowed.

“If we decide there should be an election on who should be Head of House, he doesn’t stand a chance.

“Whatever you know how to do, do it in the house, it is not my fault that I’m a creative.”

