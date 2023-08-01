BBNaija All Stars: Whitemoney bullies me in the kitchen – Uriel

Uriel Opata, a housemate in the ongoing BBNaija All-Star season, has alleged that her colleague, Whitemoney is bullying her in the kitchen.

Uriel claimed that Whitemoney is always in the habit of using the kitchen ingredients without any limitations.

She asserted that this act from him makes her feel restricted and apprehensive whenever she tries to cook, afraid of Whitemoney’s reaction.

Uriel added that she knows the singer is jealous and appears uncomfortable with her presence in the kitchen because other housemates particularly enjoys the dishes she prepares.

She also said she and Whitemoney are close outside the house as they eat out together yet he has been bullying her in the kitchen.