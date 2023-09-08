BBNaija All Stars: Doyin called me ‘Dark Horse’ after seeing me naked in shower – Pere

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Pere, said Doyin once called him “Dark Horse” after she saw him in the shower.

Pere said this on Friday while conversing with Neo Energy in the aftermath of a heated argument with fellow housemate, Doyin.

The argument led to a furious Pere punching a hole the wall. Read the punching the wall story HERE .

Narrating the incident to Neo, Pere said: “I was showering and Doyin was standing there and that was when she started calling me ‘Dark Horse’.

“Then she asked why am I soo dumb; can’t I see Kim is now with Cross. dah dah. I told her Kim is not with Cross, they are just friends.

“If I came in with the energy from my season (Shine Ya Eyes Season 6, 2021) most of them wouldn’t have the balls to even talk to me.

“That prick, Doyin walked in on me while having my shower, stark naked; stood there, and was shouting ‘Dark Horse’. All that nonsense wouldn’t have happened if I wasn’t shinning teeth with them.”

Neo replied: “True.”

Recall that on Thursday, Biggie’s in-house parrot revealed a conversation that showed Doyin allegedly calling Pere a weakling.

This made Pere emotional, as he broke down in tears with Alex, Angel, Sholzy and Venita comforting him.

The conversation was among Ceec, Mercy and Doyin, who talked about the triangle between Pere, Kim and Cross.

The tension escalated on Friday afternoon, when Pere punched the wall in a heated argument with fellow housemate, Doyin.

Recall Pere and Doyin have been at loggerheads over claims that he told her and Ceec that Cross, his friend likes Kim and is getting close to her when Cross knows he (Pere) also likes her.

Doyin also claimed that Pere said Cross had told him that he likes former BBNaija housemate, Nengi, hence wondered why Cross is going after Kim.