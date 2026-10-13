Wike’s appointment as campaign coordinator is internal party affairs – Rivers APC

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State has welcomed the appointment of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, by its national leadership to head the coordination of the Presidential Campaign in the state.

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The party noted that the decision and choice was purely an internal party affairs, warning commentators against inflammatory commentaries.

The Publicity Secretary of APC in the state, Chibuike Ikenga, who was reacting to the appointment said the choice of the Minister is and internal party thing.

Ikenga said the leadership of the party in its wisdom made the decision, debunking the argument that the choice of Wike over Governor Siminalayi Fubara, was not a let down on the governor.

He said: “Are they members of our party. Are they the ones to decide who would coordinate.

“Do they know the reason anybody was appointed coordinator. In Osun State, is it not Governor Adeleke that is the coordinator. Is he an APC member?

“Why are they interested in what is happening in our party. It is the internal affairs of our party. Party leaders were fully briefed and knowledgeable of anybody they chose to make a coordinator.

“It is an insult to say that the governor is incompetent. The governor is a member of the Rainbow Coalition and APC.”

Vanguard News