BBNaija All Stars: Whitemoney wanted to date me, I refused – Uriel

Evicted BB Naija All Stars housemate, Uriel Oputa has revealed that Whitemoney, a fellow housemate while in the house, asked her out before the show began.

Uriel made this known in an interview with reality show’s host, Ebuka.

She was quizzed about the kitchen war between herself and Whitemoney having claimed that Whitemoney bullied her in the kitchen.

Uriel said, “Correction, Whitemoney wanted to date me outside the house, and I refused.

“I feel like Whitemoney really let me down on the show because we had some sort of relationship outside the house.

“But after a few things that happened on the internet, I just pulled back because I didn’t agree with certain things he said”.

Uriel claimed that Whitemoney underrated her cooking skills because he felt, “See this Oyinbo London girl, wetin she know?”