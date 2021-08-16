….says group sponsored to destabilize peace in Niger Delta region

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- THE Oil and Solid Minerals Producing Landlords’ Association of Nigeria, OMPALAN, under the leadership of Bishop Udo Azogu Monday, refuted claims of a group called Coalition for the Restoration of Legality in the Niger Delta Development Commission, over claim on a standing NDDC board awaiting President Muhammadu Buhari’s inauguration.

This was contained in a statement signed by President of OMPALAN, Bishop Azogu, where it alleged that the Coalition for the Restoration of Legality in the NDDC is illegal and a “contraption of middlemen working for their discredited political mentors whose mission is to destabilize peace in the Niger Delta region and are enemies of the people and government of the day.

The statement reads in part, “Extraneous interests are rearing their ugly heads again with bogus claims of representing the good people of oil producing states in a bid to perpetuate their stranglehold on the NDDC which they use to shortchange the oily region. Contrary to OMPALAN which has national spread and structure and recognized by law, the purported Coalition for the Restoration of Legality in the NDDC is not known to law and cannot pretend to represent oil producing communities. The group is a contraption of middlemen working for their discredited political mentors that have kept the entire Niger Delta in abject penury.

“We have incontrovertible evidence of so many phantom projects that were paid for which were never executed by some members of the disbanded NDDC Board. The pertinent question is why the so called Coalition for the Restoration of Legality in the NDDC is crying more than the bereaved. It is the responsibility of Mr. President to constitute the Board of NDDC.”

Making further clarifications, the statement reads, “The position of OMPALAN – an organization duly recognized by law to speak for oil, gas and solid mineral producing states in Nigeria is that Governors of oil producing states should focus on their core mandate and should stop dictating to Mr. President on matters under the purview of the Presidency. After sacking elected Local Government administrations and usurping their functions some Governors of oil producing states are hell-bent on nominating their proxies on the new NDDC Board.

“When this failed they are using third party agents such as ‘Coalition for the Restoration of Legality in the NDDC’ to clamour for retention of the disbanded NDDC Board made up of their proxies – the same proxies that raped the NDDC and made it moribund.

“The Board this unknown group that masquerades as ‘Coalition for the Restoration of Legality in the NDDC’ are referring to was disbanded by Mr President because the appointment was made in breach of NDDC Establishment Act 2000. Besides, there were over 100 litigations against the inauguration of that Board.

The statement also quoted that, “Mr President has repeatedly said he will RECONSTITUTE a new NDDC Board after the Forensic Audit. At no time has Mr President alluded to inaugurating the Board he had dissolved and disbanded.

“In a statement published in the Vanguard Newspaper of December 19, 2019, captioned “Buhari Okays forensic audit in NDDC”, the statement said: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved that the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, be recomposed and inaugurated after the forensic audit of the organization.

“Furthermore, in the Vanguard Newspaper publication of December 21, 2019, Mr President reiterated same. Explaining further on the disbandment and cancelation of the 2019 Board, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs in The Nation Newspaper publication of December 10, 2019 said that there was a mistake in the constitution of the Board, hence, it cannot be inaugurated.

“From the foregoing, it is obvious this paid agents of destabilization are suffering from collateral dementia and are out to deceive gullible Niger Deltans with the sole aim of shortchanging the entire region and plunging the peaceful region into unwarranted chaos and instigation against the Federal government.

“They and their paymasters are in cahoot to bring down the Niger Delta region, malign Mr President and destabilize our dear country. They cannot succeed.”

On the alleged failure of prophetic declaration by Bishop Azogu as claimed by the group in a statement published on the media, the statement debunked it with scriptural references from the Holy Bible.

“On the issue of prophecy Bishop Azogu said spiritual messages go with a caveat and can only manifest when the conditions are met. Majority of those who satisfied the caveat had their spiritual messages come true. Others failed. God commissioned Moses to lead the children of Israel to Canaan.

“However, Moses fell short of God’s promise because he sinned and could not enter the land of Canaan. God said he can breach his promise which he did when the children of Israel sinned against him. God changed the duration of their journey to Canaan from 40 days to 40 years because of sin: “And your children shall wander in the wilderness forty years, and bear your whoredoms, until your carcases be wasted in the wilderness. After the number of the days in which ye searched the land, even forty days, each day for a year, shall ye bear your iniquities, even forty years, and ye shall know my breach of promise.” – Num 14: 33-34. God denied Moses access to Canaan because of the sin of anger: “Because ye trespassed against me among the children of Israel at the waters of Meribah-Kadesh, in the wilderness of Zin; because ye sanctified me not in the midst of the children of Israel. Yet thou shalt see the land before thee; but thou shalt not go thither unto the land which I give the children of Israel.” – Deut 32: 51-52”, the statement pointed.