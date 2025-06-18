NDDC Board chairman debunks claims of irregularities in Calabar Projects

By Chioma Okoye

Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Governing Board, Barrister Chiedu Ebie, has refuted allegations of irregularities surrounding recently commissioned road projects in Calabar South and Calabar Municipality Local Government Areas of Cross River State.

Speaking during the NDDC@25 anniversary celebration and project commissioning event in Bayelsa State, Ebie expressed concern over what he described as the spread of “false and misleading narratives” regarding the Calabar projects. He warned against politicising developmental initiatives, calling such actions counterproductive to the growth and stability of the Niger Delta region.

Ebie emphasized that all NDDC projects, including those in Calabar, were executed in strict compliance with procurement regulations and due process. He commended both the contractors and NDDC staff for upholding high standards of professionalism throughout the execution of the projects.

His remarks followed recent claims by Rt. Hon. Orok Duke, the NDDC Board member representing Cross River State, who alleged that the projects in question did not follow due process and were not executed by the NDDC.

Ebie, however, dismissed these claims as unfounded, urging stakeholders and the public to rely on verified information and support the Commission’s mandate to provide quality infrastructure and drive sustainable development across the Niger Delta.

“Our commitment remains unwavering in ensuring transparency, accountability, and tangible impact in all NDDC interventions. The politicisation of development only hampers the progress we collectively seek,” Ebie stated.

The NDDC has recently ramped up its infrastructure and community development initiatives as part of its renewed commitment to transforming the Niger Delta into a zone of peace and prosperity.