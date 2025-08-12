Don’t dissolve NDDC board, Niger Delta leaders urge Tinubu

NDDC

…Call for release of forensic audit report

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A coalition of prominent Niger Delta leaders has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to disregard calls for the dissolution of the current Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board.

They also urged the President to release the long-awaited NDDC Forensic Audit Report, emphasizing its critical role in ensuring transparency and accountability in the Commission’s operations.

In a joint statement signed by elder statesmen, traditional rulers, and opinion leaders, including Prof. Benjamin Okaba, President of the Ijaw National Congress; Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, a notable leader of PANDEF; Annkio Briggs, a renowned environmental activist; HRH Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe, former National Spokesman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF); and Prof. Chris Akpotu, President of Isoko Development Union, the group outlined the need for continuity in the NDDC’s leadership.

The forum highlighted the Board’s focus on transparency, accountability, and equitable distribution of projects, which they said has renewed stakeholders’ confidence in the Commission.

“We believe the Board’s achievements over the past two years are a testament to the President’s commitment to the development of the Niger Delta. Dissolving the Board at this critical juncture would truncate ongoing progress, derail future plans, and potentially reignite tensions in the region,” the statement read.

The leaders also stressed the importance of the NDDC Forensic Audit Report, which was commissioned to investigate allegations of mismanagement and corruption in the Commission.

“The release of the audit report is crucial to ensuring accountability and sustained performance. It will help keep the current and future Boards focused, ensuring that resources are managed in a transparent and responsible manner,” they stated.

Among the NDDC’s recent initiatives are Project Hope, the Youth Internship Scheme, and the Light Up the Niger Delta program. The Board’s efforts in physical and social infrastructure, as well as human capital development, have been noted as contributing to growth across the region.

In the health sector, the Commission has constructed 142 health centers equipped with modern facilities, revived the free healthcare program, and distributed essential medical supplies to rural areas. The ongoing construction of the Niger Delta Regional Specialist Hospital in Port Harcourt is expected to serve as a referral center for advanced medical care.

The education sector has also seen interventions, with 2,323 students sponsored under the Foreign Post-Graduate Program and the ongoing National Post-Graduate Scholarship. The rehabilitation of schools, distribution of educational materials, and the launch of the U-Lesson Educational Program in October 2024 have aimed to improve learning opportunities for primary and secondary school students.

The forum also acknowledged the support of the National Assembly, ministers, state governors, and other stakeholders in the Commission’s activities.

“These achievements would not have been possible without the collective efforts of these critical stakeholders. We urge continued collaboration with the current Board to ensure even greater progress for the Niger Delta region,” the statement added.

Other prominent signatories of the statement include Prof. A.W. Obianime, former President of the Ijaw National Congress; Elder T.K. Ogoriba, a respected Niger Delta leader; Dr. Aziba-Aloaguo Seibofa, a development expert; Saro Legborsi Pyagbara, former President of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP); Chief Edward Ekpoko, a chieftain of the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU); Prof. Hillary Wordu, Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University; Chief Thompson Robert Fouye, President of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC); and Obong Ita Edet Ante, a prominent Efik leader.

Additionally, the statement was signed by Elder Marshall Kunnon, Chief Agu Philip, Pastor (Dr.) Felix D. Etela, Comrade Obubo G. Opukeme, Chief Victor Eyororokumo, Barr. Peter A. Goodyear, Hon. Dimieri Festus, Solomon Tamunobere, Chief T.I. Robinson, Warisenibo Sofiri G. Dappa, and Sir Esang Nsa Bassey KJW.

The forum pledged its support for the Commission’s mission to drive sustainable development in the Niger Delta and urged all stakeholders to work collectively with the current Board.

“We urge all stakeholders to continue supporting the NDDC and work collectively with the current Board to build a brighter future for the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large,” the Forum added.