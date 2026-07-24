Crackdown: Lagos taskforce arrests 46, recovers drugs, weapon

Gov Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Operatives of the Lagos State Taskforce have arrested 46 suspects and recovered suspected illicit drugs, a locally made gun and other dangerous items during a series of enforcement operations across the state.

The agency said the operation, which commenced at about 9 a.m. on Friday, was part of ongoing efforts to rid Lagos of criminal elements, street urchins, suspected drug peddlers, illegal commercial motorcycle riders, touts and other offenders.

Areas covered during the exercise included Muri Okunola Park in Victoria Island, Obalende Underbridge, Law School Junction, Maroko, Sandfill by Mobil Bus Stop and Marwa Bus Stop along the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

Speaking at the agency’s headquarters in Bolade Oshodi, the Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Adetayo Akerele, said normalcy had been restored in all the locations visited.

Akerele said items recovered during the operation included substances suspected to be Indian hemp, Colorado and cannabis, a cutlass and a locally made gun.

He added that all 46 suspects would be prosecuted in accordance with the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law, 2017, and the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

The taskforce chairman reiterated the agency’s commitment to sustaining enforcement operations across the state, stressing that criminal elements would not be allowed to operate freely.