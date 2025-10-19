Stakeholders in Ondo oil communities want NDDC board member, Atikase sacked

—— Accuse him of nepotism, abuse of office, diversion of empowerment funds

—– l won’t die if Mr President removes me – Atikase replies

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Stakeholders and a coalition of Youth Movements from the Oil rich-Producing areas of Ondo State have called for the immediate removal of the state’s representative on the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Hon. Otito Atikase.

This was contained in a petition written to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and signed by over 30 people from the oil producing communities.

They accused Atikase of neglect of the communities he was appointed to represent,gross misconduct, abuse of office,

The group described Atikase’s conduct as a betrayal of public trust and a disservice to the developmental objectives of the Niger Delta.

According to them the NDDC board member has remained largely invisible in the oil-producing communities since assuming office, failing to engage youth groups, traditional rulers, and local stakeholders.

They also alleged that his absence has deprived Ondo State of fair representation and access to NDDC projects.

The petitioners further accused Atikase of cornering the four employment slots allocated to Ondo State by the NDDC, allegedly distributing them to members of his immediate family.

They also alleged that funds meant for the 2023 and 2024 NDDC Youth Empowerment Programmes were diverted through proxy accounts for personal gain and selling off relief materials provided by the NDDC for victims of environmental degradation in the state’s oil belt.

“These actions amount to gross abuse of office, greed, and open disregard for the principles of fairness and accountability.

“His conduct is an embarrassment to Ondo State and a betrayal of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.”

They declared that Atikase has lost credibility and no longer commands the confidence of the people, insisting he lacks the moral standing to continue representing the state on the NDDC board.

“The NDDC was created to empower the Niger Delta, not to serve as a personal empire for disconnected politicians,” the group added.

While stressing that their demand was not politically motivated, the coalition said it was rooted in the need for accountability and effective representation of Ondo State’s oil-producing communities.

While issuing a one-week ultimatum to the presidency to act on their demand or face mass protests across the state and at NDDC offices, they said that “We will not continue to be silent spectators while our region suffers from neglect and misrepresentation. The time for change is now.

“Our protests will be peaceful but unrelenting until justice is done. The people have spoken — it is time to act. Enough is enough.

While rreaffirming their loyalty to President Tinubu and his Renewed Hope Agenda, the petitioners said their call was aimed at protecting the integrity of the administration and ensuring that development reaches the people.

“This call is not against the government but in defence of it. Removing Atikase is necessary to restore confidence in the NDDC and safeguard the integrity of the President’s development vision for the Niger Delta,” they said.

Contacted to comment on the allegations, Atikase neither confirmed nor denied the claims.

He declared that “Let them go and meet Mr President to remove me. If the president removes me, I won’t die.

” They don’t deserve response. I am a part time board management and I am not the management, my own is to go to the board meeting once in four months .

“Those calling for my removal are doing it for a purpose but not out of genuine interest for the people. ‎If the president removes me I will go home and will not die. That’s my reaction to the allegations.” Atikase declared