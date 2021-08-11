ANAMBRA DECIDES: Uzodimma, Umahi, Sanwo-Olu, others lead APC campaign council for Andy Uba

Senator Andy Uba

By Clifford Ndujihe

TO ensure its candidate, Senator Andy Uba wins the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, the All Progressives Congress, APC, has raised a strong national campaign council led by Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

The National Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, Mai Mala Buni, approved the campaign council, which will be inaugurated on August 17.

Ebonyi State Governor, Engr Dave Umahi, is deputy chairman; Timi Sylva, election sub-committee chairman; High Chief Ikechi Emenike, Chairman, Strategy sub-committee; Chairman, Security sub-committee, Governor Yahaya Bello, and Chief Paul Chukwuma, Director-General.

The council also has Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos (Finance sub-committee chairman), Governor Abubakar Badaru (special interventions chairman), Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy House of Representatives Speaker Idris Wase as members.

There are also Governors Kayode Fayemi, Atiku Bagudu, Umar Ganduje , Abdurahman Abdulrazaq, Dapo Abiodun, Babagana Umaru Zulum, Nasir El Rufai, Aminu Masari, Abdullahi Sule, Abubakar Sani Bello, Rotimi Akeredolu, Simon Bako Lalong, Ben Ayade, Bello Matawalle, Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya, Gboyega Oyetola, and Bindo Jibrilla.

In the council are Mallam Abubakar Malami, SAN, Rotimi Amechi, former Governors Sulivan Chime, Akinwumi Ambode, Christopher Alao-Akala, Gbenga Daniel, Babatunde Raji Fashola, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, and George Akume, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Ahmed Ibeto, Senator Lawal Gumau, Senator Magnus Abe, Senator Jibrin Wowo, and Senator Nelson Efiong.

Other members of the council include: Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, Senator Barau Jibrin, Senator Gaya Ibrahim Kabiru, Senator Boroffice Robert Ajayi, Senator Folarin Teslim Kolawole, Senator Emma Anosike, Senator Wilson Ake, Senator John Enoh, Senator Iyiola Omisore, Senator Abubakar Gada;

Senator Margery Okadigbo, Patricia Etteh, Nkiru Onyejiocha, Isreal Sunny Goli, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Dr. Tony Nwoye, Emma Enukwu, Mazi Enyinnaya Harbor, Dimeji Bankole, Mallam Adamu Adamu, Mallam Mohammed Maigari, Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi, Major Gen. Ogbonna Okoro, and Faruk Umar.

The rest are Yakubu Murtala Ajaka, Professor Al-Mustapha Ussiju Medaner, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Dr. Aliyu Ibrahim, Engr. Greg Madu, Mohammed Sally, Pastor Ize-Iyamu, Ekenyem Nwafor Orizu, Mrs Juliet Ibekaku Nwagwu;

Comrade Osita Okechukwu, Senator Osita Izunaso, F.N Nwosu, Amb. Elijah Igbakiba, Muktar Bajeh, Chief Emeka Ngige, SAN, Chief Niyi Akintola, SAN, Chikaosolu Ojukwu, Yemi Pitan, Sulaiman Bakari, Yusuf Ali, Chief Ogochukwu Ogo-Uzodike, Dr. Amobi Nwokafor, Idaomi Marie Olabisi, Mr. Ben Akabueze, and Richard Clark among others.

Also included are all serving and former ministers from the South-East zone, National Assembly members from the zone, former governors from the zone, serving and former state lawmakers from the zone, former and serving NWC members from the zone, and all Federal Government appointees from the zone who are members of the APC.

