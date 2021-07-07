Lagos state government, through the Office of Education Quality Assurance, reportedly hinted that it shut down two schools over the COVID-19 scare on Tuesday, June 6, 2021.

The affected schools according to a source from the ministry include: Standard Bearer School and one girls school.

The management of Standard Bearer has however reached out to the press to debunk the report promulgated by a faceless source.

Modupe Oni, the Executive Director of Standard Bearers School, who painted the true picture of the event stated that it was the school, SBS Lekki that took the initiative and shut the school immediately. It was also the school that informed the Lagos State authority on the situation in the school and the steps she took according to the guidelines laid out by Lagos State Quality Assurance Department in their post COVID protocols.

“No official from the states Ministry of Education or the Quality Assurance has visited our school as at the today”.

She went on to explain that

“One of our parents whose whole family have had their full dosage of COVID Vaccine, tested positive to COVID-19. They tested the child who was also positive. Within two hours of hearing the news, we conducted a risk assessment immediately and then decided to shut down the school the following day. We also hinted the authority of the situation of things and the modality that has been fashioned out by the school”, she narrates,

She expressed her disappointment over the fabricated narrative, which seems like a deliberate attempt to undermine the school’s long-standing integrity, credibility and value.

“It’s very embarrassing to read this news as if the state took punitive measures against us when no such thing happened.

“The story also misrepresented our school as Standard Bearer Secondary School, when our programmes focuses only early learning and grade school”, she said.

Read the schools statement below:

“On Sunday, July 4th, 2021, a parent advised the School Management that all members of their family who have had their full dosage of COVID Vaccine, tested positive for COVID.

“On Monday morning, after internal discussions, the School Management contacted LASG to report the case through a written letter and the decision to shut down the school for 14days as stated in the LASG protocol after which an inspection by LASG would be done before re-opening

There are some important points to make about the current situation:

LASG did not raid the school to shut it down and there is no current evidence of COVID in the school population.

SBS followed standard protocol and notified LASG about the facts surrounding the situation.

“Besides, the family is doing well with the sick parent responding to treatment. The child has no symptoms but on medical consultations with a professional public health practitioner the school decided to shut down in an effort to contain any spread.

Whilst joining the Parent in prayers for full recovery, we also use this medium to urge the public in adhering to the COVID 19 safety rules at all times whether vaccine had been received or not.

Olusola Seriki

Chairman,

Standard Bearers School,

Lekki – Lagos”.

The management however demands a retraction and apology for the misleading publication.

