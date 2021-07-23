By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Three persons have been shot dead during a supremacy clash between rival cult groups in Ondo town, Ondo state

A reliable source said that the killings were a reprisal attack between the two rival cult groups in the town.

An eyewitness account said that the killers stormed the Oke Agunla resident of one Seun Akinsiku in Ondo town and shot him at close range.

The victim unknowingly walked into the hands of his killers as he stepped out of his house

Sources said that as the killers were leaving after confirming that their target was dead, they also shot at two others including a vigilante member before they fled the scene.

Contacted, the state commander of the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, confirmed that the bloody clash was between cult groups in the town.

Adeleye said that one of the victims that were shot dead was a member of a vigilante group in the town and not personnel of Amotekun.

Also, the state police spokesperson, Tee Leo lkoro, confirmed the incident but said that two persons were killed in the cult related crisis.

Ikoro said that the police detectives have been deployed to the town and that investigation was on.

He vowed that the killers would soon be brought to book.

