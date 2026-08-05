IBB, IGP to lead unveiling of Vanguard chronology at 40th anniversary book presentation

By Efe Onodjae

Former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, and the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, are expected to headline the public presentation of The Vanguard Chronology: 40 Years of Nigeria’s Leading Tabloid, a landmark publication documenting the history and evolution of Vanguard newspaper over the past four decades.

The event, organised by the Vanguard Media Alumni Association, is scheduled for Wednesday, August 19, 2026, at the Grandeur Event Centre, Oregun, Lagos.

The presentation marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s media landscape as it celebrates Vanguard’s 40-year contribution to journalism, national development and public discourse.

According to the Chairman of the Vanguard Media Alumni Association, Pastor Eyobong Ita, the occasion will also honour the remarkable legacy of Vanguard’s Founder and Publisher, Mr. Sam Amuka, who celebrated his 91st birthday on June 13, 2026.

“It also celebrates the extraordinary legacy of the Founder and Publisher, Mr. Sam Amuka, whose influence on the Nigerian media landscape remains profound and enduring,” Ita said.

The event is expected to attract prominent personalities from government, the media, business community and civil society, highlighting Vanguard’s transformation from a bold tabloid into one of Nigeria’s most respected newspapers with a reputation for shaping public discourse and democratic engagement.

The publication chronicles the newspaper’s journey over the past 40 years, documenting major national events, investigative reports, editorial milestones and Vanguard’s role in capturing Nigeria’s political, economic and cultural history.

General Babangida’s expected attendance is seen as a recognition of the newspaper’s contributions to national development and the critical role of the media in strengthening democracy. It also reflects the longstanding relationship between the Nigerian press and the nation’s leadership during key periods extensively covered by Vanguard.

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, will deliver the keynote address on the theme, “Fighting Insecurity in Nigeria: The Need for Media Collaboration.”

Former Ogun State Governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba, will chair the public presentation, while former Editor of Punch Newspapers, Dr. Gbemiga Ogunleye, is expected to review the book.

Speaking on the significance of the publication, Pastor Ita described The Vanguard Chronology: 40 Years of Nigeria’s Leading Tabloid as both a historical record and a tribute to the generations of journalists, editors, photographers and other media professionals who helped shape the newspaper’s identity.

He expressed confidence that the book would inspire future media practitioners while reinforcing the values of ethical and courageous journalism.

The event will feature the formal unveiling of the book, goodwill messages from dignitaries and recognition of individuals who have made notable contributions to Vanguard’s legacy. Copies of the publication will be available for public purchase immediately after the presentation.