WAFCON 2026: 2 quarter-final fixtures confirmed

The quarter-final line-up at the ongoing 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) is beginning to take shape following the completion of Group B fixtures on Tuesday.

Ivory Coast secured a 2-1 victory over Tanzania, while South Africa edged Burkina Faso 1-0 in the other Group B encounter.

The results confirmed the quarter-final opponents for both teams as the competition moves into the knockout stage.

Ivory Coast will face Algeria in the last eight, while South Africa have been drawn against hosts Morocco.

The WAFCON quarter-finals are scheduled to begin on Saturday, with the four winners advancing to the semi-finals.

The remaining quarter-final pairings will be determined after the conclusion of the other groups.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons are the defending champions, having won the previous edition after defeating Morocco in the final.

The Nigerian side will be hoping to retain the title as the tournament progresses towards the business end.

Vanguard News