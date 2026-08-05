Three vigilantes from same family shot dead in fresh Plateau attack

By Golok Nanmwa

Three vigilantes from the same family have been killed after suspected gunmen attacked them while they were on community watch in Tarai community, Jol village of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The attack occurred at about 10:47 p.m on Tuesday when the assailants reportedly stormed the community and opened fire on the local security volunteers who were keeping vigil to protect residents from possible attacks.

The victims were identified as Dachung Danjuma, 51; Victor Danjuma, 37; and Nyam Danjuma, 35.

The three, who were biological brothers, were said to have been killed on the spot during the attack, leaving their family and the community devastated.

A member of the community, Lyop Bitrus, told Vanguard that the brothers were on routine night patrol when the gunmen ambushed them, throwing the community into panic as residents fled their homes for safety.

“They were keeping watch over the community when the gunmen suddenly attacked them. Sadly, the three brothers were killed on the spot. They sacrificed their lives while protecting the community,” Lyop said.

The tragedy was particularly painful for the family of Victor Danjuma, who was married with five children.

Residents said his wife and children had fled the community two weeks earlier following an attack on neighbouring Tan Jol community.

They had planned to return home this week after relative calm was restored, but Tuesday night’s attack claimed Victor’s life before the family could reunite.

The spokesperson of the Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM), Mr. Rwang Tengwong, confirmed the incident, saying the attackers invaded Tarai community in Jol village under the cover of darkness and targeted the local vigilante team guarding the area.

Tengwong described the killing of the three brothers as heartbreaking, lamenting the continued attacks on communities in Riyom and other parts of Plateau State despite repeated appeals for improved security.

He urged security agencies to intensify efforts to protect vulnerable communities and bring the perpetrators to justice, stressing that residents could no longer continue to live under the constant threat of attacks.

Efforts to obtain official confirmation from security authorities were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.