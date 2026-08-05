Why I quit legal practice for music – Falz

Falz

Nigerian singer, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has opened up on his decision to stop actively representing clients in court, saying the demands of his growing music career made it difficult to balance both professions.

The 35-year-old entertainer studied law at the University of Reading in the United Kingdom before completing his legal training at the Nigerian Law School in Abuja. He was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2012.

Falz began gaining recognition in the Nigerian music scene in 2011 following the release of his debut single, ‘Wahz Up Guy’, before eventually establishing himself as a rapper, actor and entertainer.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Behind The Story podcast, Falz said it was possible to combine law and music but that maintaining an active legal practice while pursuing music became increasingly difficult.

Falz also recalled an encounter with a judge that made him realise how his growing public profile could affect his work as a lawyer.

According to the rapper, he had announced his appearance in court when the judge appeared to recognise him for his activities outside the legal profession.

“There was a day in court, I announced my appearance. And the judge said: ‘Are you not the one doing something on the side?’” Falz quoted the judge as saying.

He explained that, at the time, some lawyers were already familiar with him as the son of prominent lawyer Femi Falana, while others were not.

“He said it codedly. At this time, people had started to know me as Femi Falana’s son. Some lawyers in court knew who I was, but others did not.”

Falz said he acknowledged the judge’s question before being allowed to continue with the proceedings.

“Imagine I am now starting to get more acclaim and I pull up in court, it would be chaos. It would distract everything. A client could say they do not want me, thinking I would be busy with other things. It would have been tough for me. My face is very much out there,” he added.