… Wants Synergy Between Farmers, Herders

… Flags Off Distribution of Farm Input/ Sales of Fertilizer

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo-

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state has affirmed that agriculture remains the mainstay of the state’s economy.

Ishaku spoke in Jalingo, the state capital during the flag-off of the distribution of farm inputs and sales of fertilizers at a subsidized rate to farmers for the 2021/2022 farming.

He said peaceful coexistence between farmers and herders is what the state needs to blossom and called on stakeholders from both sides to ensure peace reigns.

According to him, “I want to call on farmers and herders to close ranks and work closely with one another for a mutually beneficial relationship.

“The synergy and understanding between herders and farmers will benefit the State.”

Ishaku further mentioned that areas affected by conflicts would be prioritized in the distribution of the inputs.

He, however, pegged the sale of NPK fertilizer at N6,500 while Urea would be sold for N8,000.

He also said the state has procured 2000 tonnes of maize seeds, 100 tones of sesame seeds,12000 cassava stems and 100 metric tones of rice for free distribution to farmers.

The state Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr David Ishaya, said about 65% of Taraba citizens engage in agriculture.

He, however, thanked the governor for giving a premium to the development of agriculture across the state.

Dr Ishaya also said the free distribution of the improved seeds and other farm inputs means more income for farmers and food security for the state and country.