Super Eagles know AFCON opponents August 17

The Super Eagles and other 24 qualifiers will know their opponents for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations tournament August 17 in Yaounde, Cameroon.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has announced that the draw for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations will take place on August 17 in Cameroon.

The event which was initially postponed in June due to logistical relations related to the coronavirus has been scheduled for the Yaounde Conference Centre at 18h00 GMT with the 24 qualified countries to be drawn into six groups of four.

The 2022 Afcon is expected to start on January 9 till February 6 with five host cities confirmed for the biennial tournament.

“CAF together with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of Cameroon announce that the draw for the final phase of the 33rd edition of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021, will take place on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at the Yaounde Conference Centre, Cameroon at 19h00 local time (18h00 GMT),” read a statement on CAF’s website.

“The draw will see the 24 countries that will participate in next year’s TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations descend in the country ahead of 09 January 2022 kick-off.

“CAFwill release more information in due course including the draw procedure and special guests.”

