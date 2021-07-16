The Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON), on Thursday, appreciated Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state for his support of the organization.

Malam Farouk Salim, the Director-General, SON, expressed appreciation when he led the management team of the organization on a courtesy visit to the governor.

The D-G explained that Mohammed’s support and efforts made the organization to move its regional office from Adamawa to Bauchi state.

“The essence of our visit is to thank you for the effort of the land that was graciously given to us by the government of Bauchi state. Now, the project is completed and we came to inform you that as we promised when the land was given to us we are going to build and now it is built.

READ ALSO: Zulum emerges Vanguard Personality of The Year 2020 Award

“We built our regional and state office, laboratory, and store and it is very important to let your excellency know that your efforts made us move our regional office from Adamawa to Bauchi state.

“We thank you, we appreciate you for your excellency’s support,” Salim said.

Salim also briefed the governor about the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) the organization signed with some state governors to allow SON assist Medium and Small Scale Industries to organize their businesses, production facilities, labels and standardize their products.

“This is very important your excellency, especially, considering this Free African Trade agreement we signed in this country, which means places like Niger, Benin Republic, Togo, Ghana can come into this country without any serious checks because of the free trade.

“This is very important for local industries, especially in the North. Small scale industries are able, not only to compete, but to be standardized, where a product from Bauchi can go straight through the customs in Niger Republic or Ghana without any problems,” the D-G said.

He explained that the MoU would enable SON to work together with the Ministry of Industry in the states, to standardize some products of the small scale industries.

Salim added that SON also offered International Organization for Standardization (ISO) management training courses at discounted rates which, he said, were very important for senior management and state ministries.

He explained that elsewhere people would need to use their hard earned currency to get foreign companies to come and certify their people.

“We have this and it’s available and we hope that your excellency will consider our organization to do that for the state”, he added.

Responding, Gov. Bala Mohammed, who appreciated the organization’s visit, described it as a testimony that SON was deepening its monitoring and evaluation, through inspection and supervision, as key to planning in the discharge of its statutory responsibilities.

The governor called on the organized private sector in Bauchi and in the Northeast sub-region to leverage on what SON was doing, especially given their presence in Bauchi.

He promised to donate a brand new vehicle to the Organization as part of the state government’s support to enable it actualize its statutory responsibilities.

Vanguard News Nigeria