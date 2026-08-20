Ondo APC Crisis: Reconciliation must be genuine, address root causes – Akinjo

* Aiyedatiwa not doing enough unite party

By Dayo Johnson

Kolade Victor Akinjo was a member of the 8th and 9th House of Representatives representing Ilaje/Ese-Odo Constituency, Ondo State, from 2015 to 2023. He was appointed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo as Personal Assistant between 2006 and 2007, and later as Special Assistant to the President on Student and Youth Affairs. In this interview, he speaks on the crisis in the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ondo state, the last NASS primaries, the NWC’s decision to overrule outcomes, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s performance, the reconciliation committee, the alleged frosty relationship between the governor and Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and the proliferation of support groups in the state among others.

There is a major crisis within the APC in Ondo State. How do you intend to settle this before the general election?

It is a bit of a complex question, and sometimes difficult to unravel. But the reality is that the APC remains a strong political family in Nigeria. The party is led nationally by President Bola Tinubu, who has displayed extraordinary dexterity in management and administration, and remarkable leadership, capacity and inclusiveness.

By the organogram of people working with him across party lines, and the number of people he has brought into the party across Nigeria, the party today is a party of anyone’s dream. At the national level, the party is united and positioned to win elections.

Do we have that manifesting in the state under the governor, who is supposed to be the representative of Mr. President and the party? Absolutely no. The Governor is supposed to be seen as a governor of all interests. That is what democracy is about. At the state level, that level of inclusiveness and political management is not being replicated. A governor, as the party leader in the state, is expected to be relatable, accessible, inclusive and fair to all stakeholders.

Unfortunately, many party members feel excluded. There are complaints about lack of consultation, inadequate patronage, disregard for established party structures, and failure to accommodate those who contributed to the party’s success.

From what happened during the primaries, it is evident that not everyone is happy. While I believe there are mechanisms for reconciliation, I can say there is a state of political entropy within the APC in Ondo State. The governor has not demonstrated sufficient capacity to unite all interests within the party. Sincerely, I think there is a state of catastrophe in Ondo State because the leader of the party in the state has not demonstrated enough competence and capacity to unite everybody.

What implications could this have for the 2027 elections?

There is no doubt that everybody is concerned that Mr. President should return to power to continue with his infrastructural revolution. Nobody is weary. Nobody is too weak to the extent that the President should not return. The party is strong. The party is energized to return the President to power.

Everybody is working for the President. The APC remains strong, and members are committed to ensuring the President returns to office to continue his developmental and infrastructure agenda.

In the spirit of democracy, everybody will find a way to unite. Again, you don’t want another party to take over government. But it is also good for people to know that these issues exist and we must find ways to reconcile them. Leadership in a democracy requires inclusiveness and participation, not unilateral decision-making.

The political system does not make you a lord over anybody. It makes it participatory. Nobody is going to benefit from all these issues because there is no opposition in the state. There is no strong ADC, there is no PDP again. It is just one or two internal commotions and all these issues will be resolved.

The governor has set up a reconciliation committee headed by Prince Biyi Poroye. What is your assessment of the committee?

Biyi Poroye is a smart guy, a fantastic guy, a political enigma. I have respect for him. I also hope that the Governor allows him to work dexterously in that position. I hope he is granted the authority to carry out his duties as OSOPADEC chairman.

Reconciliation itself is a process, and it is usually unending. He knows what to do, and he is already taking responsibility. I saw him meet the governor. I am sure he is going to meet the minister and some other people. His body language speaks about reconciliation. But reconciliation must be genuine and go to the root. You need to look at why people are angry. There is no patronage, no respect. There is information that all of us who were former political office holders are expired and we will be driven away from the state. All this information is scary.

Even the commissioners — are they happy? Many of them have offices without remuneration, and they are not allowed to function independently. Time is running. The reconciliation is supposed to be spiritual. People are unhappy because somebody is making them unhappy. Whoever is making them unhappy, they should talk to that person.

The President of the country is making us happy by the quantum of resources flowing to the state. The Minister of the Federal Republic is making us happy. He is giving food to the needy, reading glasses to the people and empowering party members. If our brother has resources, he should make us happy and happier.

What was the relationship between Bunmi Tunji-Ojo and the governor before he became governor, when he was deputy governor, when he was acting? If that relationship did not affect the APC then, and it was what made the APC strong and supported the governor to be in government, they should return to that time.

Everything happening here is orchestrated by unnecessary rivalry, particularly from the governor. This governor has enjoyed all our political loyalties. All of us invested, including Bunmi Tunji-Ojo himself.

What is the benefit of his investment in supporting him to be governor? All of us are political animals, and we have a responsibility to stabilize the party at the state level and give the President an unprecedented victory. But in trying to do this, are we supposed to keep quiet when things are not done properly? I don’t think we are helping this party if we don’t talk.

There is no opposition in the state now. The only opposition will be within the party, and we need to manage it. The governor must understand the gravity of what is in his hands. You cannot place an egg in your hand and be looking for another crisis.

Some people believe the crisis is a result of Tunji-Ojo’s ambition to succeed Governor Aiyedatiwa. Do you share this view?

Is the governor having any ambition by reason of Section 182(3)? The governor is encumbered by Section 182(3) of the Constitution. No Supreme Court magic can refine that.Bunmi Tunji-Ojo is not someone who will not calculate his steps. People are reading meanings into his agenda because of his magnanimity and humanity. When you ask for one naira, he can give you two naira. People are beginning to look at it.

But that should not be the reason for unnecessary rivalry. You are already a governor. You are not going to be governor forever. Your job is to democratize, relate, and rule in the best interest of our people.

What is your position on the controversies surrounding APC primaries and the decisions of the National Working Committee, NWC?

Political parties have the constitutional right to manage their internal affairs. If the party conducts a primary and later takes a decision regarding that process, members should respect it.

The Supreme Court has repeatedly affirmed that internal party affairs are within the jurisdiction of political parties. Therefore, I support the decisions taken by the APC leadership.

What advice do you have for party members challenging the NWC’s decisions in court?

There is nothing they are going to achieve. As a lawyer, you want to believe in fairness, but I don’t see that happening. They should have embraced the reconciliation the committee is trying to do instead of prolonged litigation. Resources being spent on legal battles could be better utilized to support the people — flood victims, education, security, economic growth and community development. Political disputes should not distract us from these priorities.

What is your assessment of the economy and security situation in Nigeria?

There is no doubt that Nigerians have faced economic hardship. However, many respected economists, including Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, have acknowledged that the economy is becoming more stable. Economic stability is the first step toward growth.

President Tinubu’s reforms, particularly the removal of fuel subsidy and efforts to stabilize the foreign exchange market, have laid a foundation for long-term growth. The team managing the economy is working to improve conditions further.

In Ondo State, increased federal allocations should be translated into tangible development — infrastructure, industrialization, economic zones, and policies that put more money in the hands of ordinary people. The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is a significant legacy project that will boost economic activities. We expect the state government to leverage such opportunities.