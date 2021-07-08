The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the timetable and schedule of activities for year 2021 party congresses in nine states.

Congresses have been scheduled to be conducted in Lagos, Oyo, Adamawa, Kebbi, Borno, Kogi, Osun, Kwara and Ebonyi states respectively.

In the case of Lagos, Oyo, Adamawa, Kebbi, Borno, Kogi, Osun and Kwara states, the tenure of the Excos by Section 47(1) of the PDP Constitution (as amended) would be expiring, having been elected in 2017.

For clarity, Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, said: in Kogi state congresses are to hold only in Wards and Local Governments, while in Osun, congresses are to hold in some respective wards only

However, in the case of Ebonyi, congress would be conducted to elect new EXCOs following the dissolution of the state structure due to political realignments occasioned by the defection of the state governors and others to another party.

According to the time table, the sale of nomination forms, including ad-hoc delegates forms has been scheduled for July 26 to August 27, 2021 while the last day for the submission of forms has been fixed for September 6, 2021. Sale of all forms are from the National Secretariat.

By the timetable, Ward Congresses to elect Ward Excos and three ad-hoc delegates have been scheduled for Saturday, September 25, Local Government Congresses to elect Local Government Excos and National Delegates have been fixed for Tuesday, October 5, 2021 while the State Congresses have been scheduled for Saturday, October 16, 2021.

The NWC urges all members of the party and teeming supporters across the country, particularly in the affected states, to be guided by the official timetable and schedule of events and disregard any other document reported to have being earlier circulated by unauthorized persons.

