The founder of Toluyetty group of companies, and an humanitarian, Chief Segun Olusola, on Thursday, described the Special Adviser on Political Matters to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Mr. Adebiyi Adeleye as a political pathfinder with an unequal honour and unparalleled sagacity.



Adeleye, a former member of the Ogun State House of Assembly representing Remo North State Constituency, is a member of the Ogun State Executive Council.

Born 16th July, 1974, Adeleye clocks 47 on Friday.

In a statement, Olusola described Adeleye as a man embedded with an unusual sagacity and candour.

The statement reads: “Adeleye is 47 but he has the wisdom of a Septuagenarian. He is a man of many parts. He is a Veteran in the game of political awareness and humanitarian services.

“He is savvy, intellectually loaded and grounded. He is a blessing to his generation. He has faced many tangles in life and triumphed. He is a man with vision, passion and sincerity of purpose.

“At 47, we can only wish him more knowledge, wisdom and understanding to triumph against the tangles of life. On behalf of my family, we pray for more successes and long live for him.”