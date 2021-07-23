A Reporter with Vanguard Newspapers, Princewill Ekwujuru is dead. He died on Friday morning, at Navy Hospital, Ojo, Lagos.

Late Princewill underwent brain surgery after he had a bike accident (Okada) at Badagry road.

Before his death late Princewill had been in coma for about three weeks at Navy Hospital.

Condoling with Vanguard Newspapers, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), through its Secretary, Tunde Olalere, said: “The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos State Council condoles with the management and staff of Vanguard Newspapers over the death of our dear brother and colleague, Princewill Ekwujuru.

“It is our prayer that God will comfort the family and friends he left behind and forgive him his shortcomings.

“He was a hard-working personality that believed in equality and equity. May his soul find rest with God Almighty.”

Vanguard News Nigeria