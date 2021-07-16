Italian footballer Marco Verratti has wed his French model partner Jessica Aidi in a lavish Paris ceremony.

Marco’s team took home the Euro 2020 trophy on Sunday, and it appeared the sporting star had double the reason to celebrate this week after finally marrying his fiancée.

The brunette beauty was first spotted with Marco at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2019, just months after the PSG footballer announced his divorce from wife Laura Zazzara.

ALSO READ: TOKYO 2020: COVID-19 won’t affect athletes, IOC chief assures

They went public in October 2019 when they dazzled on the front row of Paris Fashion Week and have gone from strength to strength in the months since. Jessica, who appeared in Sports Illustrated 2019, regularly shares snaps of her five-star adventures with her 322,000 Instagram followers.

The footballer, who has two children from his previous relationship, popped the question at the start of the year in a lavish desert proposal.

Vanguard News Nigeria

‘