By Nwabueze Okonkwo

Wife of Anambra State Governor, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano has vowed to continue with her empowerment programmes till the last day of her husband’s administration as Governor of the state, because of the passion she has for the vulnerable ones in the society.



Mrs. Obiano said she would soon commence the last lap of her annual local government tour of the 21 council areas where she usually distributes palliatives, including cash to the less privileged ones in the state.



She spoke at the 2021 Mothers’ Summit which she hosted in Awka. She said her pet project, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative, CAFE is not losing sight of poverty and hunger bedeviling the rural dwellers in the state, including non-indigenes.



“So far, I have used CAFE to empower over 5,500 persons through cash gifts, while 28 houses were built and handed over to some beneficiaries, under the programme.



“CAFE has distributed over 1800 wheelchairs, built 28 market toilets for the rural dwellers; sponsored over 100 surgeries for those with cleft lips and palate, sunk 51 water bore-holes, 2,255 prosthetics and 142 mentally challenged persons treated and reintegrated with their families,” she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria