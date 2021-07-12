

Soni Daniel, Abuja



The International Human Rights Commission based in Geneva has admitted receiving no fewer than 25 petitions from individuals and groups worldwide in respect of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, who was recently re-arrested and repatriated to Nigeria to face trial over alleged treasonable felony.

The International human rights body said in a statement dated July 7, 2021 and seen by Vanguard on Monday night that majority of the petitions, which came from Nigeria, urged it to conduct an independent inquiry into human rights violations and possible breaches to established international and regional diplomatic protocols.

…Resolves to monitor Kanu’s trial to ensure his rights are not violated