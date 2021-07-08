

The Pere of Akugbene-mein Kingdom in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, His Royal Majesty, Pere Stanley Luke, Kalanama VIII, clocked 55 years today.

The monarch who is the Second Vice Chairman , Delta State Council of Traditional rulers, is noted for his commitment to peace and development.

In the state and beyond, he is regarded for finesse, foresight, uncommon wisdom and high sense of commitment to the peace, unity and progress.

He ascended the throne of his ancestors in 1997. Pere Luke is also a philanthropist who caters for the welfare of the less privileged in the society.

Speaking on this in an interview with Vanguard, he said:”

God has placed me in a position where I’m able to provide for the needy in the society. Particularly, the palace yearly scholarship programme for both junior and senior secondary school students in my kingdom that was inaugurated in 2012 has been my most exciting achievement.

The fact that I am providing quality leadership and good governance to my subjects is another achievement. As a Traditional Ruler, I now interact with most of the notable and highly respected Traditional Rulers in the country which I used to read about back then in my primary and secondary school days, for instance, King Jaja of Opobo, the Alaafin of Oyo, the Sultan of Sokoto, the Oba Benin Kingdom, etc.

This is yet another significant achievement for me. Due to my vibrancy, vision and constructive ideas which rise above chauvinism, I have been elected to hold some key positions. I was nominated to represent the Traditional Rulers in the WAEC Board between 2004-2006.

I was also a member of the Federal Government Amnesty Programme between 2010 and 2011; Member of the Delta State Task Force on the Movement of Cattle and Cattle Rearers (2014-2015); Member, Delta State Boundary Adjustment Committee (2016); Member, South-South Monarchs Forum (2011 to date); Member National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN); Member Delta State Interim Advisory Committee of Traditional Rulers (2002-2006);Past National Secretary, Traditional Rulers of Oil Mineral Producing Communities of Nigeria (TROMPCON) and also past Secretary, Delta State Ijaw Traditional Rulers Forum. In all these positions attained, my performance has been most remarkable. In the history of TROMPCON, no other past secretary recorded such success as I achieved.”