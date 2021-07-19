House of Representatives

By Dapo Akinrefon

The House of Representatives has considered the pay-per-view, pay-as-you-go and price reduction for all cable satellite operators in the country.

This followed the adoption of the reports and recommendation of the Ad–hoc Committee on Non–Implementation of Pay–As–You–Go and sudden Increment of Tariffs plan by Broadcast Digital Satellite Service Providers.

Chairman of the Committee, Rep Unyime Idem had earlier laid the report before the House and was considered by the lawmakers on Wednesday July 15 2021.

The adopted report, by the lower chamber was borne out of the corporate initiative of a Nigerian Media brand, Moreplex TV, who recently introduced Pay-per-view as a way of protecting Nigerian Consumers from exploitation and enhance quality life.

Recently, in its bid to further demystify the pa- tv industry and to make it’s TV decoder available in every home, Moreplex TV came up with discount on each decoder purchased by customers, the gesture also has the Lease Option package which enables customers get a Moreplex TV decoder with N1,000 non-refundable fee and start paying by instalments for the decoder over a period of 12 months at N1,000 per month.

Why every Nigerian must have access to pay TV- Moreplex boss

The Chief Executive Officer of Moreplex TV, John Okorocha said: “Moreplex TV is for us in Nigeria and it must be available for every Nigerian that’s why we are giving discount and also coming up with different customer friendly promo that enable our brand of pay TV decoder get to every home.

“The 40% discount on instant purchase of our decoder, enables customers pay N10,000 instead of N16,000 for the decoder, aside this, the customers also get the dish and LND at N4,500 instead of N6,000. We embark on all these to make sure that every Nigerian has access to pay TV.

“Our decoder is a free to air sports dedicated channel named Top Sports TV, the sports tv is bringing top matches into Nigeria homes, it has started broadcasting live matches of Brazilian Championship seria A since May 29 and also broadcasted live the just concluded Euro 2020.

Top Sports TV will be broadcasting La Liga and is making arrangements to add English Premier League and Seria A. All these and other live sports events are coming to Nigerians for free as long as they have a Moreplex TV decoder.”

Vanguard News Nigeria