Gbagi

By Emem Idio – Yenagoa

MORE Ijaw groups have thrown their weights behind the governorship ambition of former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, describing him as the best man to succeed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa come 2023.

The groups, Project Niger Delta,PND, and Delta Ijaw Professionals, in a statement in Yenagoa, also backed the rotation of power in state, stressing that it was the turn of Central Senatorial District to produce governor of the oil rich state.

The statement which was signed by the Coordinators of PND, and Delta Ijaw Professionals, Mr. Princewill Ebebi and Dr Frank Funkeye Sapele, respectively, stated that it was time the people of Delta Central look beyond tribal and other sentiments and pitch their tent with Gbagi, a man who has proven himself as a resourceful and man of impeccable character.

The groups disclosed that they will soon begin a sensitization tour to all Ijaw clans and villages to rally support for the governorship hopeful, adding that the Ijaw people are behind him.

They said: “After assessing the credentials of those aspiring to lead our dear state come 2023, we have come to the conclusion that Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi towers above them in character, capacity, and possess the the qualities needed for a governor of our state and we hereby endorsed his ambition and throw our weight behind him.

“As a businessman and an industralist who has employed hundreds and provided opportunities to numerous Deltans, Gbagi has the leadership qualities and what it’s takes to lead Delta State to the promised Land. He had demonstrated and shown capacity while as Minister of State for Education and has a successful entrepreneur and industrialist.

“At this point, Delta State needs someone like Gbagi that will unite all sections of the state, someone that will consolidate on the achievements of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and take Delta State to another level.”

In his remark, a founding member of PND, Alex Asikpi, while describing Gbagi as a man of the people call on all hands to be on deck for the actualization of the governorship ambition of the former Minister of State Education.

Vanguard News Nigeria