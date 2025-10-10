Ten years after, Ijaw still searching for Alamieyeseigha’s successor — MOSIEND

Alamieyeseigha

…Says he was a movement, not just a man

…Declares “Governor-General” title retired in his honour

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has said that ten years after the passing of Chief Diepreye Solomon Peter Alamieyeseigha, the first civilian governor of Bayelsa State, the Ijaw nation is still in search of a true successor to his leadership legacy.

In a statement issued by its President, Dr. Kennedy Tonjo West, MOSIEND described Alamieyeseigha as “a movement, a symbol, and a shield for the oppressed,” noting that his leadership embodied the struggle for resource control, environmental justice, and economic emancipation of the Ijaw people.

“Today, the Ijaw Nation commemorates the 10th anniversary of the passing of Chief Diepreye Solomon Peter Alamieyeseigha, whose departure has left an unfillable void,” West said.

“Alamieyeseigha was not just a governor; he was a visionary who showed us what true leadership looks like. He didn’t wait for Abuja to give—he demanded what was ours. He governed not for himself, but for the soul of the Ijaw Nation.”

West recalled that under Alamieyeseigha’s leadership, Bayelsa witnessed major strides in development, including the establishment of Niger Delta University, infrastructural expansion, youth empowerment, and a strong sense of cultural identity.

He said Alamieyeseigha’s courage and devotion to the Ijaw cause earned him the revered title of “Governor-General of the Ijaw Nation,” which, according to him, remains unmatched.

“No other governor—past or present—has earned that title through such undeniable merit, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment,” West declared.

Expressing disappointment over the current state of affairs in the region, he lamented that successive administrations have prioritized personal ambitions over collective progress.

West urged Ijaw leaders, youths, traditional rulers, and stakeholders to recommit to the ideals of equity, justice, and purposeful development championed by Alamieyeseigha.

“We must return to the path of true leadership, where the interests of the Ijaw people come first,” he emphasized.

Concluding, West said the title “Governor-General” remains retired in honour of Alamieyeseigha, until another leader rises with the same courage, conviction, and passion for the Ijaw cause.

“May his legacy continue to guide us,” West said. “Rest on, Hero of the Creek—the Governor-General of the Ijaw Nation.”