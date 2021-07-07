By Umar Yusuf, Yola

Scores of people are fear killed as Boko Haram insurgents attacked Danga community in Hong local government area of Adamawa state.

This is the second time in three months that the community will witness such an attack.

Danga Village came under heavy attack in the wee hours of today according to an eye witness who was among those that luckily escaped the attack and confirmed this to newsmen.

The eyewitness, Hella Michael said one of the community’s civilian vigilantes who attempted to repel the insurgents were among those killed during the attack.

“As I speak with you now half of the community have escaped to neighbouring villages and mountains and forest for fear of being attacked”

The source also said that the people in Garaha, the SGF, Boss Mustapha’s community are also not safe as about eighteen persons were discovered dead by the Nigerian Military in the bush.

This is even as the District Head of Garaha Mr Simon Buba has confirmed the attack.

The District Head said the casualty figure is much much higher as scores of others who ran into the bush are unaccounted for.

The community shares a common border with the sambisa forest.

All efforts to reach out to 23 armour brigade public relations officers, Major Mohammed Haruna Sani to confirm the story proved abortive.

Even text messages and calls put across to the Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Aminu Garba was not returned as he pressed user busy.