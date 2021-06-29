By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, today, said that the All Progressives Congress, APC, agenda for good governance was the only reason why Nigerians are getting attracted to the party.

President Buhari, who stated this when he congratulated the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, on his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, said that the ruling party “is becoming more popular because of its impressive performance record and commitment to good governance.”

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja, said Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) delivered President Buhari’s message at the defection ceremony in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

The President was quoted as saying, “I’m proud of your timely and wise decision to join the governing party and our doors are wide open to other politicians who believe in our vision to rebuild Nigeria.

“Your voluntary decision to join our party confirms the fact that our agenda for good governance is the only reason why Nigerians are getting attracted to the APC because the other alternative didn’t work.”

President Buhari used the occasion to urge APC Governors and elected lawmakers across the country “to continue to work harder to ensure our party maintains its popularity and retains power beyond 2023.”

He reminded all elected party officials of the fact that “your performance at all levels will impact significantly on the fortunes of the party”, adding that “party leaders should avoid complacency at all times in order to build the APC from strength to strength.”

