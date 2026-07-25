Tinubu unveils diaspora health plan, hails Nigerians abroad as greatest asset

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has described Nigerians in the Diaspora as one of the nation’s greatest assets.

Tinubu gave the description on Friday night, while announcing new policy commitments to institutionalise diaspora contributions to the country’s healthcare system.

The President, represented by Sen. George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, delivered the keynote speech at the 2026 National Diaspora Day Celebrations and Merit Award Dinner.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event had as its theme, “Harnessing Global Diaspora Medical Expertise to Strengthen Local Health Systems for National Development”.

The annual event was organised by the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM).

Tinubu said that Nigerians in the diaspora were drivers of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said that the theme aligned with the agenda and the “4Ds” foreign policy of his administration, which are: Democracy, Development, Demography and Diaspora.

“Our diaspora is one of Nigeria’s greatest assets. Across continents, Nigerian professionals have excelled in medicine, science, technology and innovation.

“They have built reputations as some of the finest doctors, researchers and healthcare leaders in the world, yet, beyond their personal success, they remain deeply connected to their homeland.

“Their expertise, their networks, their commitment are invaluable resources for our national development,” he said.

The president commended NiDCOM, under the leadership of Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, for coordinating diaspora engagement, and described the commission as the bridge connecting the nation to its sons and daughters abroad.

He highlighted the Diaspora Health Impact Initiative 2026, a joint programme of NiDCOM and the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to mobilise Nigerian medical professionals for medical missions across the six geo-political zones.

Tinubu acknowledged partner organisations, such as the Nigerian Medical Association, the Medical Association of Nigerians Across Britain, and the Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas, among others.

He gave a five-point plan to bridge diaspora expertise and local health to address challenges of inadequate infrastructure, shortage of personnel and gaps in specialised care.

Speaking on institutionalising diaspora health contributions, Tinubu said government would create a platform to institutionalise the diaspora healthcare Impact Initiative.

He said that the platform would also coordinate contributions, offer incentives to professionals who return to practice or invest, and ensure transparency and measurable impact.

“I call upon every Nigerian in the diaspora to know that Nigeria, your country, needs you.

“Whether you are a surgeon in London, a researcher in Boston, a lab scientist in China, or a nurse in Johannesburg, your skills are vital to building a resilient, inclusive, and world-class healthcare system.

“Together, we can ensure that no Nigerian is denied quality healthcare because of geography or poverty. Together, we can make our nation healthier, stronger, and more prosperous,” he said.

The President also congratulated recipients of the National Diaspora Merit Award scheduled for Wednesday, urging them to continue making Nigeria proud.