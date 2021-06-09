Super Eagles new boy Terem Moffi has admitted he was nervous to be on the same pitch with some of the country’s top stars, while also speaking on the first message he received from coach Gernot Rohr.

The FC Lorient striker made his Super Eagles debut as a second half sub for Paul Onuachu in a 1-0 loss to Cameroon Friday night in Austria.

“At first, I was really nervous sharing the same pitch with the likes of (Kelechi) Iheanacho, (Wilfred) Ndidi, and Alex Iwobi because I didn’t know what to expect,” he said.

“ We then had two training sessions and I did well, so far everyone has been helpful.”

The 22-year-old striker also narrated getting a message on Whatsapp from coach Rohr after he had fired a hat-trick against Bordeaux in the French Ligue 1 and he had to take his time before he replied it.

“It was an honour for the national team coach to contact me because it’s not everybody who gets a message from the coach,” he said.

“I was really excited, it was really good to be honest. It took me about 45 minutes to respond to the message. I thanked him for the message, saying it’s an honour and that I hope to play for my nation.”

