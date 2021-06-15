By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has slammed governors of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP for embarking on weekend jamborees at a time their party is fast sinking and clutching at straws to remain afloat.

APC in a statement by the National Secretary of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe on Tuesday in Abuja also added that “the PDP is panicking due to its dwindling fortunes as the All Progressives Congress APC registered members hit over 40 million, with PDP members, including Governors leaving the party in droves and joining the APC”.

Akpanudoedehe notes that while “the PDP continues to clutch on straws as it sinks into political oblivion, the APC-led federal government and states governed by the APC are busy providing critical infrastructure, expanding access to education, providing health facilities and economically empowering citizens”.

“On their parts, PDP governors have prioritised their frequent weekend jamborees, the recent held in Akwa Ibom state where they waste scarce state resources. Some of these PDP governors are owing workers salaries and have refused to pay pensioners. The case of Benue and Taraba states stands out”, he added.

A communique by the PDP governors at the weekend had queried loans procured by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, but Akpanudoedehe said if the APC government has taken loans, it has been invested in visible infrastructure projects across the country as opposed to past PDP administrations where loans were diverted to private pockets.

“Again, the PDP alleges that the APC administration is claiming projects executed by them, but without naming any of such projects to support their bogus allegations.

“Perhaps, the PDP is referring to the litany of abandoned projects it left behind all over the country despite spending 16 years in power and receiving unprecedented earnings when crude oil sold for as high as $150 per barrel.

“The President Buhari government from inception took a good, progressive, patriotic and apolitical decision to complete the abandoned projects and Nigerians have been the ultimate beneficiaries.

“In addition, huge legacy projects being executed by the APC-led administation include the Second Niger Bridge which is set to be completed in 2022, the reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan dual carriageway, the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano dual carriageway, the Abuja-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi highway which is being reconstructed and dualised.

“The initiation, completion and commissioning of the Lagos-Ibadan twin track railway line is another of such landmark projects delivered by the APC administration, even as more are underway.

“The PDP federal government failed to complete the Abuja-Kaduna railway line, which the President Buhari government completed and commissioned for the benefit of Nigerians.

“PDP needs to be reminded that It was because of its failures that Nigerians rejected it twice, in 2015 and 2019. This loss is obviously still haunting the PDP and has caused disarray within its ranks and created irreconcilable divisions.

“For a party that failed in its 16-year governance and as an opposition party, if the PDP believes that Nigerians are ready to place the administration of the country in its hand, then the PDP is a victim of its folly.

“At this point, PDP’s rudderless leadership should deal with the crisis of confidence it suffers. Our democracy deserves a credible opposition which the PDP has woefully failed to provide. Other parties must now rise to the ocassion and play the crucial role of opposition.

“Of course, the task of clearing the PDP rot is not a walk in the park considering the level of decay our nation sunk into under the watch of the PDP and the current efforts of PDP leaders to slow down our progress as a nation. However, this government, under the capable hands of President Buhari is focused and courageous enough to lead our country to its deserved place.

“From the 2015 to 2019 elections, Nigerians mandated the APC to among others fight corruption, secure the country and improve the economy. President Buhari and the progressive government he leads is committed to and keeping all electoral promises as well as embarking on overdue and needed reforms. From past era were profligacy, misgovernance and impunity were elevated to statecraft, Nigeria is finally getting it right under President Buhari on many fronts”, he added.

