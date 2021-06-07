By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Delta State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Mrs. Olutayo Samuel, has expressed optimism that the scheme would continue to exist in the interest of national unity and cohesion.

Speaking at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Issele-Uku, during the 48th anniversary of the Scheme, Samuel called on all Nigerians to promote unity for national development, warning corps members against the preaching sectionalism, divisiveness, and hatred.

She said: “In the Scheme, our cardinal objective is putting Nigeria first. Our corps members are from different parts of the country, who have come to learn values for national cohesion, and so before being integrated into the society, have become disciplined enough to know what to do to advance the unity of our nation, Nigeria.

“I am using this medium to further admonish them to shun acts capable of dividing us and relegating our unity to the background. You must not come here to preach sectionalism, divisiveness and hatred.

“That is why we are engaging you in the three weeks orientation programme as cardinal aspect of the service year.That is an oversight though, we have all it takes to make you comply to our national obligation for peace and unity.

“So I want to assure us that the reasons for creating NYSC is still intact; it is for unity in diversity irrespective of tribe, language, political or religious affiliation. The bond is so strong that no matter what is being canvassed, the Scheme will continue to exist.

“And to make NYSC a stronger entity, the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) was created. This is to enable corps members become self-reliant with skills and trades of their choice, rather than roaming the streets in search of job after youth service”.

