Martino has named Napoli forward Hirving Lozano, Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera and Ajax defender Edson Álvarez among the 45 players to trade tackles with Nigeria next month.

Mexico’s El Tri meet with the Super Eagles on July 4 in an international friendly match in the United States four days after facing Panama.

The pair of warm up matches aims to get the reigning continental champions in the best possible condition before defending their title when the Gold Cup begins on July 10.

Nigeria, on the other hand, are looking to use the game to prepare ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, which kicks off in September.

The three-time African champions played twice against Cameroon earlier in June, losing the first before drawing the other.

But while head coach Gernot Rohr is still unsure about which of his regular stars would be available for the Mexico game, Tata Martino has released a 45-man roster for the encounter.

Victor Osimhen’s teammate at Napoli, Lozano, headlines an attack that also has Santos Laguna’s Eduardo Aguirre and Monterrey’s Rogelio Funes Mori, who only recently switched his allegiance from Argentina.

Former Manchester United striker Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, who currently plays in the MLS for the LA Galaxy, is the most notable name absent from the list.

