By Biodun Busari

Mexico, one of the consistent teams in World Cup competitions have advanced from the group stage in seven consecutive editions from USA 1994 to the last one in Russia 2018. The El Tri (The Tricolor) have also reached two quarter-finals as their best performances at the Mundial when they hosted the tournament in 1970 and 1986.

Although they are heavyweight football team in North America as they have been crowned CONCACAF champions eleven times, they have not progressed more than the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup for seven straight times.

The pride that the Mexicans would display in Qatar is that they would give it all out to qualify from the group stage as their trademark has always been and any team in their group C – Argentina, Saudi Arabia or Poland would have themselves to blame if they underrate the El Tri.

As they bundled out the-then World Cup holders Germany, as well as South Korea of the group stage in 2018 to finish second behind Sweden, Mexico still have the might to shock any of the group’s contenders with their old warhorses like Guillermo Ochoa, Hector Moreno, Andres Guardado, and talents like Hector Herrera and Hirving Lozano among others capable of pulling stunts.

Players to watch out for:

Hirving Lozano

Name: Hirving Lozano

Position: Winger

Current club: Napoli

Age: 27-year-old

Napoli’s Hirving Lozano is a winger that has 16 goals for Mexico in 59 caps since 2016. The 27-year-old can play on both right and left flanks and also be deployed as a central striker. He is a versatile player with good technique that can damage the opposing defensive line.

Qatar will feast their eyes on his shooting and crossing abilities that can produce results of goals or assists, and he portends danger to opposing teams by shooting the ball whenever he cuts to the left side.

And to cap it all, his diminutive stature and agile style of play is another advantage for him and his Mexican team, as opponents especially defenders are bound to commit fouls against him.

Name: Guillermo Ochoa

Position: Goalkeeper

Current club: Club America

Age: 37-year-old

Guillermo Ochoa

Guillermo Ochoa at 37 is poised for his fifth appearance at the World Cup and undoubtedly his last. As the captain of the team and of the club side, Club America, his experience may be what the team needs at the competition in Qatar.

He has been in goals for Mexico 130 times since joining in 2005. And in the team’s opener against Germany in the 2018 World Cup, Ochoa made a total of nine saves with one of the jaw-dropping saves pushing a goal-bound Toni Kroos’ free-kick onto the crossbar.

In all, he made 25 saves for Mexico at the last edition making more than any goalkeeper in the tournament except for Belgian Thibaut Courtois who made 27 saves in seven matches.

Name: Hector Herrera

Position: Midfielder

Current club: Houston Dynamo

Age: 32-year-old

Hector Herrera

As a midfielder, Hector Herrera remains a key player in the Mexican team as they travel to Qatar. He plies his trade in Houston Dynamo USA and has to his credit, 10 goals in 100 appearances for Mexico since 2012.

The former Atletico Madrid player always displays the technicality of the game as a box-to-box midfielder to marshal the midfield with his physical strength as well as his pace and dynamism that a team needs.

Herrera would be a threat to the opponents as he is capable of halting opposing advances, distributing the ball as well as shooting at a long range to wreak havoc against opposing teams.

Coach

Name: Gerardo Martino

Position: Manager

Age: 59-year-old

Gerardo Martino

Gerardo Martino, a former Argentina player and coach became Mexico’s manager in 2019 and won CONCACAF Gold Cup for them the same year. Mexico would depend on his experience of managing clubs and national teams to advance from the group stage and also make a remarkable statement.

In totality, he has managed 61 games for Mexico with 40 wins, while losing 10 and drawing 11. And he is versatile in playing a very pressing football that puts rivals on their toes all through the game.

The 59-year-old understands Argentina’s football so well and this would be a boost to his Mexican side as they battle for consistent supremacy in Qatar. Martino is known for his attack-minded football with quick passing and opponents would go the extra mile to check his team.

