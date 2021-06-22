Insecurity: Churches hold special prayers, deliverance services for members in Abuja

By Luminous Jannamike

Churches in Abuja, the nation’s capital, have started organising special prayers and deliverance sessions for their members in order to avert the security challenges rocking the country.

Vanguard learned that some church leaders in the FCT have maintained that the security challenge in the country was spiritual.

They stated that only spiritual intervention as a result of prayers and deliverance sessions could bring about the freedom of those held captives by bandits and prevent others from terror attacks.

A Bishop of Church of God Mission International, Reverend Feb Idahosa, said his church organised the special prayer session to, apart from encouraging his members to strive for leadership positions, encourage them not to despair in the face of the socio-economic and political challenges facing the nation.

He said, “We shall continue to support the government in order to deliver good governance to all Nigerians, and at the same time, we will not fail to offer suggestions and solutions to government where necessary.

“More so, we shall also be bold to declare the mind of God by speaking truth to power whenever the need arises. We believe in the unity of Nigeria and the beauty of our diversity of her peoples. We shall pursue the ideals that foster unity

“We pray that the kidnapping will stop, the killings will stop, all the things holding us hostage will stop. Before the end of this year all these evils shall stop in Jesus Name. The gospel is the cure for Nigeria, the gospel shall indeed enter every nook and cranny and God’s power shall prevail.”

He urged his members to continue to take positive actions to bring about the desires changes in Nigeria, saying “We require action after prayer.”

The Bishop of Dominion Chapel International Churches, Reverend John Praise, said Nigerians need to do all it takes to avert another civil war, especially by suing for peace and unity in every part of the country.

He said: “We declare peace upon Nigeria, let the peace of God rest on our nation. The bible calls Jesus the Prince of peace, therefore we cannot be in this nation and there would be no peace. We are here today to pray for peace in our nation,” he stated

Also, Bishop Festus Akhimien, who said the church believed in a greater Nigeria, expressed optimism that the fortunes of the country will turn around for good soon.

Vanguard News Nigeria