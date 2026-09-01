2027: Seek God’s direction as leadership without divine wisdom fails,Fufeyin tells Politicians

**Says he doesn’t proclaim prophecies to impress people but to deliver what God has revealed

The General Overseer of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Effurun, near Warri, Delta State, Senior Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin has urged political office holders ahead the 2027 polls and beyond to Seek God’s direction as leadership without divine Wisdom often leads to failure.

He declared that Nigeria’s long period of hardship will soon give way to divine breakthrough, expressing confidence that years of prayers offered for the nation are about to yield positive results.

Speaking during an interview recently with Journalists, the cleric said despite the numerous economic, political, and security challenges confronting the country, Nigerians should remain hopeful because God has not abandoned the nation.

According to him, every nation passes through seasons of trials and restoration, stressing that Nigeria has reached a turning point where divine intervention will usher in peace, progress, and prosperity.

“There is a time for everything. There is a time to cry and there is also a time to rejoice. Nigeria has suffered enough. We have prayed consistently for this country over the years, and I strongly believe those prayers will soon manifest in a great breakthrough,” he said.

Fufeyin attributed many of the nation’s challenges to what he described as the failure of many leaders and citizens to recognize God’s prophets and the spiritual role they play in national development and unity.

According to him, politicians who genuinely desire to succeed should humble themselves before God and seek His guidance rather than relying solely on human strategies.

The cleric also shared his views on the participation of pastors in politics, saying there is nothing inherently wrong with ministers of the gospel aspiring to political office.

He, however, maintained that full-time pastors may find it difficult to combine active ministry with partisan politics because of the enormous demands of both callings.

“Politics is built on promises. Any pastor who desires to participate must be prepared to keep those promises and govern with integrity. If they cannot fulfil their promises, then they should remain focused on the work of God,” he stated.

On his prophetic ministry, Fufeyin said the confidence with which he delivers prophecies comes from his conviction that the messages originate from God.

He explained that he does not proclaim prophecies to impress people but to deliver what he believes God has revealed to him.

“It is God that directs me on what to say. Whenever He gives me a prophecy, I have no reason to fear because I know I have heard from Him. My responsibility is simply to deliver the message,” he said.

The cleric noted that many people often wait to see whether his prophecies would come to pass, adding that he gives all the glory to God whenever they are fulfilled.

He cited his prophecy concerning political developments in Zambia as one of several prophetic declarations that, according to him, later came to pass, saying such testimonies have strengthened the faith of many believers.

Explaining why he often publicizes some prophecies, Fufeyin said making them public is a means of showcasing God’s power and bringing more people to Christ.

“We are advertising God’s works and His gift. Through some of these prophecies, many people have repented and accepted Jesus Christ, not only in Zambia but in different parts of the world,” he said.

He, however, clarified that not every prophecy is made public, especially those concerning individuals. According to him, certain personal revelations are communicated privately to avoid exposing or stigmatizing those involved.

While Speaking on leadership within the church, the cleric said he does not discriminate against members of his congregation, insisting that everyone is equal before God regardless of status or position.

“I don’t segregate myself from members. We are all God’s creation, and I believe everyone deserves equal love and attention,” he said.

Reacting to criticisms that some pastors live luxurious lifestyles, Fufeyin said prosperity is not contrary to Christianity when acquired legitimately

According to him, wealth should not be seen as a sin for ministers who have remained faithful to God’s calling.

He argued that if Jesus Christ were physically present in today’s world, He would make use of modern means of transportation in carrying out His ministry.

Reflecting on his life’s mission, Fufeyin said when he clocks 73 he would continue to pray to God to grant him more years to fulfil God’s assignment on earth.

He expressed confidence that whenever his earthly mission comes to an end, God will raise another servant to continue the work of the ministry more than as he has done.

“We are all on assignment. Nobody will remain on earth forever. When our time comes, we shall return to our Creator. That is why I encourage everyone to repent and surrender their lives to Jesus Christ before it is too late,” he said.

The prophet also frowned at the growing trend of public criticism and attacks among ministers of the gospel.

He advised church leaders to correct one another privately and in love rather than using social media or public platforms to discredit fellow ministers.

“No one has the authority to judge another servant of God. If correction is necessary, it should be done quietly and in love because only God is the righteous Judge,” he stated.

Looking ahead to Nigeria’s 2027 general elections, Prophet Fufeyin cautioned politicians against assuming that the emergence of new political parties would automatically solve the country’s problems.

He observed that every political party has its own internal challenges and urged established political parties to resolve their differences to ensure peaceful primaries and credible elections.

The cleric concluded by offering prayers for Nigeria, expressing confidence that with unity, sincere leadership, and God’s intervention, the country would overcome its present difficulties and experience lasting peace, stability, and national development.